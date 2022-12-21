More than 85 percent of Peruvians call for early elections | News

Report This Content

85 percent of Peruvians approve of the advancement of the presidential elections, according to a survey by the firm Ipsos, whose results were revealed in the midst of the political and social crisis that erupted in the South American country on December 7 after the impeachment. approved by the Congress of President Pedro Castillo.

According to the study, 62 percent believe that certain political and electoral reforms should be carried out before the elections, while 23 percent are in favor of celebrating them under current conditions.

In the midst of the current protests against the government of Dina Boluarte, which have claimed the lives of 26 people, the survey carried out between December 15 and 16 revealed that only 9 percent disagree with the early elections.

According to the most recent study by the French multinational consultancy, 53 percent of those interviewed considered that the protests are carried out by radical groups.

On the other hand, 37 percent considered that the demonstrations violently repressed by the police forces are spontaneous, while 10 percent did not adopt a determined position.

The survey, which was applied to 1,216 people, presented a margin of error of 2.8 percent and 95 percent confidence. Likewise, the sample was representative of 24 departments plus the constitutional province of Callao, 53 provinces, 63 localities and 104 districts.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



