Chile reinstates compulsory suffrage for electoral processes | News

The Chilean Congress approved this Monday to reinstate compulsory voting for popular elections and plebiscites, which the country had repealed in 2012 and which has now been decided in a decision by parliamentarians in the midst of negotiations on a new Constitution.

The norm went ahead by 124 votes in favor, 6 against and 3 abstentions in the Chamber of Deputies, which dispatched the constitutional reform that establishes the obligatory nature of voting in all elections except the primaries and that leaves in charge of an organic law the fines and penalties for breach of this duty and the voters who will be exempt from it.

Deputy Jorge Alessandri, from the conservative Independent Democratic Union (UDI), when defending the reversal of this rule, explained “We tried the experiment of voluntary voting and we were lowering the participation election after election. I think that the times that Chile lives are for quite the opposite”.

The original project, presented to the Lower House in January 2020, understands the mandatory nature of voting as a legal duty in favor of democracy. According to the initiative, already approved, “builds and increases the commitment and civic responsibility of the population, helps fight corruption and electoral fraud, in addition to ensuring the participation of citizens in the public life of the country.”

However, Senator Fabiola Campillai, who voted against the project, justified her position in the sense that “I believe that the vote is a right, which we must decide if we exercise it or not. We must aim for an informed vote, and that can only be achieved with civic education in schools and in citizenship”.

With the voluntary vote, the highest participation reached 55.6 percent for the presidential runoff between the current president Gabriel Boric and José Antonio Kast, a year ago.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



