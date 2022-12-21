Latin America

Government of Mexico confirms asylum to Pedro Castillo’s family | News

The Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, announced this Tuesday that the Government granted political asylum to the family of the ousted president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, while pointing out that it is a sovereign decision of the country.

Mexico announces suspension of the Pacific Alliance Summit

The Mexican foreign minister affirmed during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that “the asylum has already been granted because they are in Mexican territory.”

In this sense, Ebrard specified that “that is, they are in our Embassy, ​​and when they are in the Embassy, ​​they are granted asylum. It is an independent sovereign decision of Mexico”.

At the same time, the senior Mexican diplomat pointed out that the safe-conduct with which they could leave Peruvian territory and remain in Mexico is currently being negotiated.

Previously, the Mexican president spoke the day before in favor of holding early elections in Peru to find a way out of the crisis facing the country and which has left more than twenty dead.

In line, López Obrador assured that “we have the doors open for the president of Peru Pedro Castillo, for his family, for all those who feel harassed, persecuted in Peru because it is our foreign policy tradition.”

As a result, asylum was given to the wife of the deposed head of state, Lilia Paredes, as well as to her two minor children, while Castillo remains in custody after having been given 18 months of preventive detention.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

