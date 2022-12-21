Latin America

Lula and Putin talk about collaboration between Brazil and Russia | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reported on Tuesday that he spoke with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who congratulated him after officially receiving the diploma that accredits him in office.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Pilot strike delays flights at Brazilian airports

According to the former Brazilian president (2003-2011), his counterpart in Russia wished him a good administration and stated that he expected relations between the two countries to strengthen in the new presidential term (2023-2027).

The Kremlin, which also confirmed the contact, said, in this sense, “during the telephone conversation with the president-elect of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Putin congratulated him on the victory in the elections (…) and wished him success in his state duties”.

Today I spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who fulfilled me by electoral victory, wished a good government and the strengthening of relations between our countries. O Brazil turned around, seeking dialogue with everyone and committed to the search for a world without fear and peace.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)
December 20, 2022

The statement added that both parties expressed their confidence that the strategic cooperation between Russia and Brazil, nations that make up the BRICS group with other countries “will continue to strengthen in various fields.”

Both statesmen also hoped to consolidate ties in the BRICS and within the framework of participation in international organizations.

The Brazilian progressive leader won his country’s presidential elections last October after receiving more than half of the votes in the second round of the elections in which he prevailed over Jair Bolsonaro, the current president.

Regardless of the governments in Brazil, both countries have maintained a good bilateral relationship in the last 20 years.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

We must all put Puerto Rico first! | Opinion

1 hour ago

President of Bolivia inaugurates second level hospital in Oruro | News

2 hours ago

Repression against demonstrations in Peru leaves 25 dead | News

20 hours ago

Foreign Minister of Namibia arrives in Venezuela for official visit | News

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.