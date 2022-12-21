Lula and Putin talk about collaboration between Brazil and Russia | News

Report This Content

The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reported on Tuesday that he spoke with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who congratulated him after officially receiving the diploma that accredits him in office.

According to the former Brazilian president (2003-2011), his counterpart in Russia wished him a good administration and stated that he expected relations between the two countries to strengthen in the new presidential term (2023-2027).

The Kremlin, which also confirmed the contact, said, in this sense, “during the telephone conversation with the president-elect of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Putin congratulated him on the victory in the elections (…) and wished him success in his state duties”.

Today I spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who fulfilled me by electoral victory, wished a good government and the strengthening of relations between our countries. O Brazil turned around, seeking dialogue with everyone and committed to the search for a world without fear and peace.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

December 20, 2022

The statement added that both parties expressed their confidence that the strategic cooperation between Russia and Brazil, nations that make up the BRICS group with other countries “will continue to strengthen in various fields.”

Both statesmen also hoped to consolidate ties in the BRICS and within the framework of participation in international organizations.

The Brazilian progressive leader won his country’s presidential elections last October after receiving more than half of the votes in the second round of the elections in which he prevailed over Jair Bolsonaro, the current president.

Regardless of the governments in Brazil, both countries have maintained a good bilateral relationship in the last 20 years.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



