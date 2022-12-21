We must all put Puerto Rico first! | Opinion

Report This Content

The massive support for the Resolution of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC), of 2/20/022, on the need to eliminate the prohibition of electoral alliances in Puerto Rico, by the citizens has been evident.

All public opinion polls have favored, by a large majority, the unity in action of the two main opposition political forces, which are the MVC and the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP). Also the internal polls of the traditional parties that have not been publicly disclosed, some of which we have had access to.

After that historic MVC Resolution, a consultation process began between all sectors of civil society in struggle and the PIP, as part of said initiative. This process has reconfirmed the desire of the majority of the country to defeat neoliberalism, corruption and looting in the theft of government funds, represented by the traditional annexationist (PNP) and colonialist (PPD) parties.

Some of the sectors already consulted are Political, Union, Cultural, Cooperative, Environmental, Agriculture, Human Rights, the LGTTB community, Youth, Student, Feminist, among others. All, without exception, have expressed their endorsement of the repeal of the ban on electoral alliances and to promote unity in electoral action, as well as in all the daily struggles to confront the impoverishment of Puerto Rico.

However, the position of the PIP and its historical leader Rubén Berríos Martínez, announced in the Festival of the independence newspaper Claridad, when responding to the call of the MVC, was that this group would only support “a concertation of forces”. In this ambiguous manner, the incorporation of the PIP into the alliance proposed by the MVC was left on hold.

Shortly after, expressions were made by that party – which came in fourth position in 2020, with half of the votes of the MVC – which culminated in a Press Conference between the President of the PIP, Juan Dalmau and Manuel Natal Albelo, General Coordinator of the CMV. In this activity, the intention to give way to meetings and negotiations between both communities was reiterated, generating new hopes.

I must remember that Víctoria Ciudadana is the third political force in the country and the second in the capital of San Juan, after a dubious vote count, where the mayor’s office was stolen from Manuel Natal. Said community was founded on March 11, 2019 and brings together various political sectors, beyond the independence movement, including very broad and combative social movements. For his first MVC electoral participation, this was a great feat, which promises much more electoral support, when the alliance is constituted.

On the other hand, after the MVC resolution was approved, candidacies for Governor began to emerge publicly, such as Juan Dalmau for the PIP, the prominent engineer and social activist Ingrid Vila, and Manuel Natal himself.

Also low, mention is made of former candidate for governor David Bernier, identified with the Sovereignty sector of the PPD, who has retired from political life since 2016. On that occasion, Bernier obtained 38.42% of the electorate. With that number of votes, he would have triumphed widely in 2020.

Recently, the Citizen Council of the MVC decided that the consultation process would soon be completed and the negotiations for the convocation of a National Assembly of the Country Alliance begin. This would have as a short-term objective, to register that alliance, as an official electoral force for the 2024 elections.

It is expected that by next summer of 2023, the candidacies for all elective positions will be selected and a Program that includes the vision of that board will be approved, with concrete measures to face the serious political, economic and social crisis in Puerto Rico.

In fact, both the MVC and the PIP have already agreed on the essential elements of change, in their specific proposals since 2020, known as “The Urgent Agenda” and “New Homeland”, respectively. However, the PIP seems to focus on the charismatic Juan Dalmau for Governor, who achieved 13.7% in 2020 and possibly four candidates for the Legislature by Accumulation.

It is essential that, accordingly, progress be made in the construction of that much broader electoral alliance, which includes the leadership of the social movements, as well as the PIP, in a leading role. The main objective in 2024 is to win the elections, not only for Governor, but to prevail in the Resident Commissariat, the Municipal Mayor’s Offices and the Legislature.

In this direction, it is necessary to detect among the leadership of civil society, the best people for all elective positions and try to make them available. In this way, we will have to keep up with the times, offering the people of Puerto Rico the historic opportunity to triumph electorally for the first time over the corrupt neoliberal, annexationist, and colonialist forces, in November 2024.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



