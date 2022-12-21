President of Bolivia inaugurates second level hospital in Oruro | News

Report This Content

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, inaugurated this Tuesday a second level hospital in the municipality of Challapata, department of Oruro, equipped with modern medical equipment for the benefit of the population of that region.

“This hospital for me is something very special, sisters, brothers. When we were in the campaign we came here and there was a clamorous request that it was to conclude it. There I promised to do it, to finish it, to put it into operation, and here I am delivering today”, said the Head of State.

The president stressed his government’s commitment to making a social policy based on health, and stressed that the assistance unit will benefit the population of Challapata.

We are committed to making health one of the most important social policies. For this reason, today we deliver the best Christmas gift to Challapata, its second level hospital, equipped, modern and with guaranteed medical personnel.

Jallalla Challapata! pic.twitter.com/yINcaghcDs

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

December 20, 2022

“Unity is what we have demanded from day one, because it is the basis for consolidating ourselves as a national government and doing what the population is waiting for: works, social and economic policies that improve production, health, education and the well-being of all” Arce stressed.

The dignitary urged the local population to go to the new hospital in case of presenting symptoms associated with Covid-19, given the increase in infection rates in recent weeks.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Jeyson Auza, explained that 54,663,101 Bolivians were invested in the infrastructure; in equipment 41,116,940; in the pre-investment 3,344,715; in the start-up process 1,476,064. Which makes a total of 100,600,821 Bolivians for the Oruro municipality.

The minister indicated that the medical equipment is modern and responds to the health requirements not only of Challapata, but also of eight municipalities in the department of Oruro. In addition, it will promote scientific research and new diagnostic alternatives.

The unit will offer internal medicine, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics, neonatology, anesthesiology, pediatric dentistry, odontology, traditional medicine, nutrition, clinical psychology, physiotherapy, intermediate and intensive therapy, rehabilitation, emergencies, emergencies and others.

The day before, the president delivered an important batch of medical equipment and supplies to the different municipalities of the country at the Chuquiago Marka fairground, in order to improve the care of the population.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



