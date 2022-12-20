Repression against demonstrations in Peru leaves 25 dead | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ministry of Health (Minsa) of Peru reported this Sunday that the number of deaths rose to 25 during the demonstrations that are registered at the national level in demand of the call for general elections and a new Constitution.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government decrees curfew in Huamanga province, Peru

The health portfolio, in its most recent bulletin published on its Twitter account, indicated that of the 25 deaths, nine occurred in the department of Ayacucho, six in Apurímac, three in Cusco, three in Junín, three in La Libertad and one in Arequipa.

The entity mentioned that there have been 287 medical discharges: 56 in Apurímac, 45 in Ayacucho, 37 in Lima, 36 in La Libertad, 35 in Arequipa, 35 in Junín, 16 in Cusco, 15 in Puno and 12 in Huancavelica.

Hospitalized (69): Ayacucho (20), Junín (17), La Libertad (12), Ucayali (6), Apurímac (5), Lima (4), Arequipa (4), Huancavelica (1) / Deceased (25) : in Ayacucho (9), Apurímac (6), Cusco (3), Junín (3), La Libertad (3) and Arequipa (1).

— Ministry of Health (@Minsa_Peru)

December 18, 2022

He added that 69 people remain hospitalized: 20 in Ayacucho, 17 in Junín, 12 in La Libertad, six in Ucayali, five in Apurímac, four in Lima, four in Arequipa and one in Huancavelica.

Since last December 7, Peru has experienced a period of social protests after Congress appointed Dina Boluarte as president of the country, after dismissing the head of state Pedro Castillo, who is in pretrial detention accused of the alleged crime of rebellion.

Boluarte, who declared a state of national emergency for 30 days, affirmed on Saturday that he will remain in office and demanded that Congress advance the general elections to 2023.

Deaths will be investigated by military justice

This Sunday, Boluarte, interviewed by a local media outlet, announced that the Public Ministry has already begun investigations into the death of civilians in social protests, and the military justice system will do the same.

He pointed out that next Tuesday the change of the President of the Council of Ministers, Pedro Angulo, and also of the Ministers of Education and Culture, who resigned on December 16, will take place.

The president appointed by Congress also downplayed the popular demonstrations calling for the closure of Congress, the early elections and the release of President Castillo.

Boluarte asserted that it is “a minimal group, because the great mass of Peruvians want to live in peace.”

He revealed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico announced that they will give Castillo’s family political asylum.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report