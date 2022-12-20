Foreign Minister of Namibia arrives in Venezuela for official visit | News

Latin America

Foreign Minister of Namibia arrives in Venezuela for official visit

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah, arrived in Venezuela this Sunday for an official visit with the purpose of strengthening bilateral cooperation, an official source reported.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated in a statement that the presence of the Namibian official is part of the strategic priority that the management of President Nicolás Maduro grants to the nations of Africa.

The Venezuelan Vice Foreign Minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, was in charge of receiving the Vice Prime Minister at the Simón Bolívar International Airport, added the press release.

On March 3, 2021, the Venezuelan president granted Nandi Ndaitwah the Francisco de Miranda Order, in its First Class, in recognition of his fight for the independence of the South African nation.

Nandi Ndaitwah served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (1990-1996), Minister of Equality and Child Welfare (2000-2005), Information and Media (2005-2008) and Environment and Tourism (2008-2012). ).

Venezuela and Namibia signed an agreement on May 22, 1990 to specify the establishment of diplomatic relations. As of that date, they have signed 11 cooperation mechanisms that cover the areas of energy, mining, science and culture, the statement noted.

