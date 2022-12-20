Foreign Minister of Namibia arrives in Venezuela for official visit | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah, arrived in Venezuela this Sunday for an official visit with the purpose of strengthening bilateral cooperation, an official source reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Namibia files protest against Israel’s presence in the AU

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated in a statement that the presence of the Namibian official is part of the strategic priority that the management of President Nicolás Maduro grants to the nations of Africa.

The Venezuelan Vice Foreign Minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, was in charge of receiving the Vice Prime Minister at the Simón Bolívar International Airport, added the press release.

On March 3, 2021, the Venezuelan president granted Nandi Ndaitwah the Francisco de Miranda Order, in its First Class, in recognition of his fight for the independence of the South African nation.

Nandi Ndaitwah served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (1990-1996), Minister of Equality and Child Welfare (2000-2005), Information and Media (2005-2008) and Environment and Tourism (2008-2012). ).

Venezuela and Namibia signed an agreement on May 22, 1990 to specify the establishment of diplomatic relations. As of that date, they have signed 11 cooperation mechanisms that cover the areas of energy, mining, science and culture, the statement noted.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report