President of Mexico oversees hydraulic works in Sinaloa | News

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, paid this Sunday a visit to the state of Sinaloa, in the north of the country, where he supervised the progress of several hydraulic works, which will generate more clean energy in the region.

“Today we are supervising the Picachos and Santa María dams -which are 75 percent complete-, in addition to evaluating the construction of two hydroelectric plants and irrigation channels to produce food on 45,000 hectares,” the Mexican president wrote on his official Twitter account. .

On the tour, the Mexican ruler was accompanied by the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval; the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, and the director of the National Water Commission (Conagua), Germán Martínez.

Today we are supervising the Picachos and Santa María dams —which are 75 percent complete—, in addition to evaluating the construction of two hydroelectric plants and irrigation canals to produce food on 45,000 hectares. pic.twitter.com/sbnvMeKBc8

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

December 18, 2022

López Obrador explained that these works are intended to improve the supply of electrical service in Sinaloa.

He stressed that it is a process of generating non-polluting electrical energy that will be distributed by the state Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

The general director of the CFE, Manuel Bartlett, reported for his part that the company also plans to install a photovoltaic field in Sinaloa, which could generate 8,600 megawatts, which would make it the largest in Latin America.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



