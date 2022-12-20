President of Peru announces cabinet restructuring | News

Report This Content

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, announced the dismissal of her prime minister, Pedro Angulo, in the context of the political crisis that the country is going through and that has caused at least 25 deaths in protests that demand the calling of early elections and their release by Pedro Castillo.

The president appointed by Congress, who took office as Castillo’s vice president, said that she is looking for an Executive that has institutional knowledge but is also “a little more political to be able to face” social protests.

Boluarte announced a recomposition of the Cabinet and that he will change Prime Minister Pedro Angulo and stated that this Tuesday the new members of the Council of Ministers will be sworn in.

Regarding the acts of violence in various parts of the country, the dignitary stressed that the idea of ​​dialogue will not be exhausted and mentioned that a state of emergency has been declared, in various provinces, to safeguard the lives of Peruvians who disagree with violence.

Demonstrations against the current government, calling for the closure of Congress, the immediate calling of elections, the resignation of the president and the release of Castillo, have been harshly repressed by the police and the army.

In an interview with a local media outlet, he added that early elections are required, but this must be done within the possible deadlines to guarantee a good electoral process and now this issue “is in the field of the Congress of the Republic.”

Boluarte announced that the nine deaths caused by the repression by soldiers of the December 15 protests in Ayacucho will not only be investigated in the civil but also the military jurisdiction.

“The Prosecutor’s Office has already intervened, they are doing the pertinent investigations. Before coming to your program, I have met with the head of the Joint Command so that the deaths in the protests can be investigated in the military jurisdiction. No death is accepted, and It hurts…” he said.

“Mexico has granted political asylum to the family of Pedro Castillo”

In another interview, Boluarte pointed out that, days ago, Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi informed him that the Government of Mexico, chaired by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, granted political asylum to the immediate family of the ousted ex-president Pedro Castillo: his wife, Lilia Paredes , and his sons.

According to Boluarte, given this scenario, he ordered that it proceed as established in the legal framework.

When asked if the investigations that weigh on the former first lady would be an impediment for her to access Mexican asylum, the president stated that, according to what Foreign Minister Gervasi expressed, the fiscal files of Lilia Paredes “would not have why interfere in the subject of a possible asylum”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



