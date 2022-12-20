Pilot strike delays flights at Brazilian airports | News

Report This Content

The strike approved by Brazilian pilots and flight attendants last week began on Monday with several flights delayed throughout Brazil around 8:00 a.m. local time in Brasilia (02:00 GMT).

Outgoing government stops investigation into the dictatorship in Brazil

However, by determination of the Superior Labor Court (TST), the strike may affect only 10 percent of airline employees, although the workers rejected a reinstatement proposal made before the Superior Labor Court and joined the call of the National Union of Aeronauts.

At the Congonhas Airport, in the South Zone of São Paulo, uniformed crew members have been gathering in the lobby since shortly before the start of the protest, demanding better wages. Another of the claims in the category is that the airlines respect the rest times of the pilots and flight attendants.

Update 8:30 am – The GRU Airport informs that, at this time, due to the stoppage of two aeronauts in the second-day flight, there is no record of delayed or canceled flights. The concessionaire directs the passengers to seek the airlines to find out the status of their flights.

— GRU Airport (@gruairportsp)

December 19, 2022

The Union of Aeronauts demands what they call the reconstitution of inflationary wage losses, in addition to real gains, “given the high prices of air tickets that have generated increasing profits for companies.”

In turn, the airline Latam said that it has been negotiating with the National Union of Aeronauts since the beginning of September for the construction of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (ACT) and awaits the convening of an assembly by the Union for the vote of the crew of the business.

So far, GRU Airport, the entity in charge of flights and airports, has reported that ten flights are delayed at Guarulhos airport. The concessionaire advises passengers to search for airlines to find out the status of their flights.

The National Union of Air Companies (SNEA) said that the price of tickets has been strongly affected in recent years by the Covid-19 pandemic, the conflicts in Europe, the devaluation of the real against the dollar and the increase in the price of oil as a justification for not having received the requested increases.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



