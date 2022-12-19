Nicaraguan Foreign Minister ends official visit to Iran | News

Report This Content

The Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada, will conclude his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday after two days in which he held several meetings with the main authorities of the Persian country.

The Nicaraguan foreign minister met last Sunday with the Iranian president, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, where they agreed on the need to strengthen bilateral relations in the face of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States government.

In this sense, Moncada later affirmed that the ties between the two countries are friendly, inclusive and anti-imperialist while he assured that Managua believes in “multilateral friendship and in peace, security and progress.”

Similarly, the high Nicaraguan diplomatic representative held a meeting with the head of the Persian Parliament, Mohamad Baqer-Qalibaf, where they discussed the consolidation of ties in economic, agricultural, energy and technological matters.

Likewise, Moncada met with his Iranian counterpart, Hosein Amir Abdolahian, where a comprehensive cooperation agreement was signed in order to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Following the invitation of the Persian president, the foreign minister participated in the Third Dialogue Forum in Tehran, in which he pointed out that “the United States of America and its hegemony are in sharp decline.”

In line, Moncada pointed out that the international relations system is moving towards the development of multilateralism and the consolidation of independent States.

Nicaragua and Iran officially established bilateral diplomatic relations in 1979. Since then, the sanctions imposed by the White House have become a point of contact to strengthen ties.

