Ayacucho People’s Front calls for a new regional strike in Peru | News

The Ayacucho People’s Defense Front together with other social, peasant, student and worker organizations will carry out a regional strike starting this Tuesday, December 20, demanding the closure of Congress and the call for a Constituent Assembly to change the Magna Carta.

Police repression against protests in Peru leaves a balance of 25 dead

The strike occurs in the context of a profound political and social crisis following the dismissal and subsequent arrest of then-president Pedro Castillo, who was dismissed and disqualified by Congress.

As a result of Castillo’s arrest, protests were registered in numerous cities of the South American country to demand the resignation of the designated president, the immediate release of the president, the closure of Congress, the immediate call for new elections, among other points.

AYACUCHO: Moments ago in the Nery García Market, General PNP Mejía threatened merchants: “Don’t do any mobilization, no strike. I’m warning you, I’m going to act, I’m not going to talk.” This before the announcement of mobilizations for December 20 and 21. @cnddhh pic.twitter.com/SfEe3XMMim

— Adrian Sarria Muñoz (@AdrianSarriaM)

December 19, 2022

The police and the army have harshly repressed the demonstrations and until this Monday the death toll at the hands of the security forces rose to 25.

For the organizations and social groups in Ayacucho, one of the regions hardest hit by the repression, the situation reveals the offensive of the right and the extreme right to take over the country, according to a statement from the front.

Once again the organizations seek to put pressure on the Government with a stoppage of activities that they hope will extend this December 20 and 21.

The protests that have included the seizure of highways and air terminals occur when the Government of Dina Boluarte, the president appointed by Congress, seeks to present a moderate image and dissociates herself from government repression. which has claimed 25 lives.

On December 7, before being subjected to a new impeachment trial, Castillo tried to close parliament, intervene in the public powers and govern by decree, and justified his decision by obstruction from Congress to govern, in addition to being treated with racism.

Protests continue in numerous localities of Peruvian territory, while the Government seeks to dialogue with the protesters by sending ministers for this purpose.





