Bury those killed by repression in Ayacucho, Peru | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Residents of Ayacucho, in southern Peru, coordinated on social networks, staged a cacerolazo this Friday night to protest the deaths and dozens of injuries caused by the government repression against protesters calling for the closure of Congress.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Judge dictates 18 months of preventive detention against former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo

On different Facebook pages, users from that region called to join this popular protest at 8:00 p.m. this Friday, December 16. “For our dead and wounded, no minute of silence,” reads the call.

The capital of the Ayacucho region on Friday became the deadliest zone of protests in Peru, in which general elections are called for, and the events of the day before were evoked by several residents of the bloody past of violations of human rights that occurred in this region.

A massacre is taking place in Peru. Today in Ayacucho the police and the military have killed 5 comrades. The Government and Congress are complicit in the bloodshed of our brothers. They deserve all the repudiation that the Peruvian people yell at them in the streets. pic.twitter.com/8yLpkduDaz

— Francesca Emanuele�� (@emanuelefrance6)

December 16, 2022

“We are going back to those painful years,” said Rocío Leandro, leader of the Ayacucho Defense Front, an organization that exposes the population’s demands to the authorities.

He was referring to the bloody period from 1980 to 2000 in which the internal armed conflict in Peru took place, in which there were serious human rights violations and abuses by uniformed officers.

The protesters are also calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and Parliament, the most unpopular state entity in the country, according to all polls.

#Peru There are around 22 people intervened at the premises of the Peasant Confederation of Peru CCP. According to the testimony of one of them “The objects (machetes) that they show are not those of those who were staying there.” pic.twitter.com/TRdtnAkzq4

— JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj)

December 17, 2022

On the streets of the historic center of Huamanga, bonfires could be seen on various corners on Friday.

Numerous groups of protesters clashed with the police in that city in the midst of a wave of protests in various parts of the country, which so far have totaled 20 deaths and more than 200 injuries in less than a week.

This Saturday, residents of the town began to say goodbye to their deceased, victims of government repression.

Wake at this time in Ayacucho. Edgar Prado Arango (50 years old) died almost in front of his house, when he went out to help the wounded. His family needs support. (I share direct family number for support via Yape: 981301037, Edison Carrión) pic.twitter.com/guMRz19f4S

—Wilber Huacasi (@whuacasi)

December 17, 2022

On the other hand, the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) of Peru confirmed that former President Pedro Castillo will serve the 18-month preventive detention imposed on him by a judge, in the prison reserved for high-level ex-authorities of the South American country.

In the Barbadillo Prison, ex-president Alberto Fujimori is serving a 25-year prison sentence for crimes against humanity.

“The INPE Technical Classification Board (…) determined that the defendant Pedro Castillo Terrones be classified in the Ordinary Regime,” INPE announced in a statement, detailing that the former president will be transferred to the Barbadillo Prison, in Ate, on the outskirts of Lima.

The Supreme Court of Preliminary Investigation of Peru ruled 18 months of preventive detention against the ex-president while he is investigated for the alleged commission of crimes of rebellion, conspiracy, abuse of authority and disturbance of public tranquility.

The Peruvian Justice thus issued a favorable resolution on the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to detain the ex-president preventively for a period of 18 months, all after finding the accusations that could imply for Castillo a sentence of more than four years.

At least 50 agents of the National Police are currently involved in the premises of the Nuevo Perú political party and the Peasant Confederation of Peru (CCP), both located in the Bolognesi oval, in the Cercado de Lima.

Within the framework of the second day of the state of emergency, decreed by the Government in the face of the violent protests in Peru, the National Police arrived at these premises in search of protesters who arrived in the capital from different parts of the country, according to a report by the National Coordinator of Human Rights.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report