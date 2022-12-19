Venezuela condemns the US attempt to violate its rights | News

Report This Content

The Government of Venezuela strongly condemned this Saturday the approval by the Congress of the United States (USA) of a bill that, both in its name and in its content, constitutes a violation of economic freedoms and a serious offense to the Venezuelan people.

Through a statement, the Foreign Ministry denounced that said bill violates the integrity of the sovereign people of Venezuela and of the US companies themselves, “by placing them at risk of being penalized, arbitrarily, unfairly and illegally, when exercising their right to free trade through contracts with the Bolivarian Government”.

He asserted that this instrument, which he classified as disastrous, intends to make irreversible the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the White House on the South American nation.

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela strongly condemns a new attempt by the US Congress to violate the economic rights of the Venezuelan people and offend the memory of the Liberator, Simón Bolívar. pic.twitter.com/Z2XHSFZ5Y5

— Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt)

December 17, 2022

The Foreign Ministry explained that said bill was conceived from the extremist sectors of politics in the US and assured that it is contrary to international law.

He stated that this fact confirms “that these same sectors have no interest in seeing a development process in Venezuela, an improvement in the quality of life of our population, much less guaranteeing free and fair elections, by promoting more obstacles and measures hostile against the country.

He stressed that these ultra-conservative sectors and coup leaders persist in their cruelty against Caracas and “relapse in their attempt to overthrow the Venezuelan government and blow up any possible route to dialogue and constructive relations between the two countries.”

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry accused these sectors of offending “the Venezuelan people, its history and its Liberator (Simón Bolívar), whose republican values ​​and commitment to the principles of freedom and peace are far above those of a handful of legislators ignorant of his glory.”

He added that the promoters of this bill “will only be remembered by history due to their complicity with the aggression against free and sovereign countries.”

Finally, he ratified that “in the face of the Monroist threat and his war-builder heirs, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will continue to cultivate and defend the legacy of the Liberator Simón Bolívar, carving out its own path of political and social stability, economic recovery and peace diplomacy, for a world free of hegemonism, colonialism and imperialism”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



