5.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Tumaco, Colombia | News

The Colombian Geological Service registered this Saturday an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 with an estimated epicenter in Pacific waters, off the coast of the department of Nariño (southwest), in an area close to the border between this country and Ecuador.

According to the agency, the earthquake occurred at 04:52 local time. Its epicenter was estimated at 71.74 km from the city of Tumaco and at a depth of 9.81 km. There were reports of perceptibility in Nariño and in the departments of Cauca and Putumayo (south).

An initial report from the Colombian Geological Service indicated that its magnitude was 4.9, but later said estimate was revised and reported that the earthquake reached 5.3. So far there are no reports of damage or casualties.

According to the press, the movement was felt in various parts of the Ecuadorian provinces of Esmeraldas and Pichincha, as well as areas of the capital, Quito.

The Ecuadorian National Risk Management Service reported that due to its characteristics this tremor did not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the Ecuadorian coasts and in the insular region.

⚠️ Attention | Before an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 registered in the province of #Emeraldsthe @inocarec informs that its characteristics do not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the Ecuadorian coasts and in the Insular Region.

�� Find out from official sources.

– Ecuador Risks (@Riesgos_Ec)
December 17, 2022

According to the Geophysical Institute of Ecuador, the earthquake had an aftershock at 10:57 local time, with an estimated epicenter in an area very close to the previous one.

According to this institution, the aftershock reached magnitude 4.6 and its epicenter was estimated at 64.76 km from the coast of San Lorenzo (Esmeraldas) and at a depth of 10.00 km. Didn’t cause any damage either.



