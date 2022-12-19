President Bolivia warns about racism and separatism of elites | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, urged this Saturday young cadets graduated from the three military forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) to take pride in the plurinationality of the Bolivian State and defend it from elites who act in a racist and separatist manner.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivian Senate approves budget bill for 2023

Arce attended the graduation ceremony for cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, held at the Military College in the Irpavi area, in La Paz.

He told the young people that they are now the uniformed Homeland and that they should echo the heroes of the past, among whom he cited Eduardo Abaroa, Germán Busch and Tupac Katari.

He added that “it is this glorious tradition that they are called to follow in defense of our sovereignty and State, its Constitution and democracy against anti-patriotic elites,” in reference to the Pro Santa Cruz Committee and the Governor’s Office of that department, who expressed that they will review the constitutional relationship of that territory with the plurinational State.

To the ladies and gentlemen cadets of the three forces who are graduating today from the Army Military College, congratulations and welcome to our Armed Forces, from where they will contribute to the consolidation of the Plurinational State of #Bolivianext to the humble and hardworking people. pic.twitter.com/MaOZQHJA5M

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

December 17, 2022

He stressed that these groups “today still reproduce the worst vices of their predecessors, such as racism or the idea that they can sacrifice the integrity of their country as if it were a whim.”

The head of state told them: “Never forget that you come from the town. Your families present here are part of the town as you are. Always remember your roots; They will be worthy heirs of the patriotic military and in the consolidation of the Plurinational State alongside the humble and hard-working people.”

He also added: “We place our best hopes in these new generations of Bolivian soldiers, which are the hopes of the Bolivian people, to know that you will always fulfill the desire of the Liberator Antonio José de Sucre, who asked to preserve the Bolivian independence.

During the ceremony this Saturday, 248 second lieutenants and second lieutenants graduated.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report