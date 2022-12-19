They denounce that the Peruvian Police intends to accuse detained peasants as terrorists | News

Report This Content

A total of 26 people, mostly peasants, continued to be held at the beginning of Saturday night at the headquarters of the Peasant Confederation of Peru, in Lima (capital), which in the morning was raided by the Peruvian Police in another day of repression against the popular mobilizations.

Residents of Ayacucho, Peru bury their relatives, who died during the repression of the protests

Despite the fact that police agents keep the premises surrounded, as the hours went by, a greater number of protesters gathered in the vicinity of the Confederation in support of the detainees and demanded that they be released.

The congregants demanded that the uniformed men stop the harassment of the peasants and not treat them as terrorists, since they came to the Peruvian capital to peacefully demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the holding of elections and the calling of an Assembly Constituent.

On the morning of this Saturday and without a court order, the Police raided the property and detained peasants from indigenous, Quechua-speaking communities, who were spending the night there.

The farmers had traveled to Lima from the Apurímac region (center-south) to join the protests.

In addition to treating them as if they were terrorists, the agents prevented lawyers trying to provide legal assistance to the peasants from entering the Confederation premises. In addition, for hours they prevented them from being supplied with food.

A few minutes ago, Dircote intervened in the premises of the Peasant Confederation of Peru and detained 11 people who came to Lima to protest peacefully. Lawyers are not allowed to enter while @DinaErcilia talks about dialogue and cessation of violence. @telesurtv @cnddhh pic.twitter.com/BS6m2XpRU4

— Ramiro Angulo Machiavello (@RamiroteleSURtv)

December 17, 2022

For the search operation, the Police used the Dircote (Directorate Against Terrorism). Through social networks and digital media, it was denounced that Dircote agents tried to plant machetes and sharp objects on them with the intention of pointing them out as instigators of violence and terrorists, and thus criminalize the protest.

The lawyer for the National Human Rights Commission (Cnddhh), Mar Pérez, announced that the agents planted machetes that still have the labels and allow us to know that they were bought hours ago in markets in Lima.

During this day, the Police also raided the headquarters of the Nuevo Perú political party, next to the premises of the Peasant Confederation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

