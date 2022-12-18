President of Bolivia expresses support for the freedom of Assange | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Bolivian President Luis Arce met this Saturday with a WikiLeaks delegation in La Paz, in which he expressed his full support for the release and removal of charges of the founder of that information platform, Julian Assange.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula demands the freedom of journalist Julian Assange

In the meeting, in which the Bolivian Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada, also participated, Arce told the editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, Kristinn Hrafnsson, and the editor Joseph Farrell, “that he fully supports Assange,” the outlet indicated. on his official Twitter account.

The Icelander Hrafnsson, for his part, published on the same social network that the Bolivian president “adds his voice to those who fight for Assange’s freedom and calls for the United States (USA) charges against him to be dropped” .

“In a private meeting today, the president discussed the serious implications for press freedom if Julian is extradited to the US,” he said.

Bolivian President Luis Arce @LuchoXBolivia adds his voice to those who fight for #Assange freedom and the urging of the US charges against him to be dropped. In a private meeting today the President spoke of the grave press freedom implications if Julian is extradited to the US pic.twitter.com/J2KRYtj7eT

— Kristinn Hrafnsson (@khrafnsson)

December 17, 2022

The head of state of the South American country, on his side, said about the appointment that: “We agree that one of the foundations of democracy is not to condemn the right to tell the truth, as unfortunately happens with the journalist Julian Assange. We hope that their unjust persecution ends soon.”

Today we received representatives of @wikileaks. We agree that one of the foundations of democracy is not to condemn the right to tell the truth, as unfortunately happens with the journalist Julian Assange. We hope that the unfair persecution of him will soon end. pic.twitter.com/bqjmOvqosm

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

December 18, 2022

On June 17, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved Assange’s extradition to the United States, where he could be sentenced to 175 years in prison.

Washington demands the extradition of Assange from the United Kingdom, where the Australian journalist has been detained since 2019, to try him for 17 alleged crimes in violation of the Espionage Act of 1917 and one of computer intrusion.

The charges relate to the disclosure and publication of military reports on Iraq, Afghanistan and the illegal Guantanamo base, as well as diplomatic reports revealing war crimes and other abuses by US officials and authorities.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report