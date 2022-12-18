Death toll rises to 24 due to repression against protests in Peru | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The death toll from the repression applied by Peruvian police and military forces against popular demonstrations, which demand the calling of general elections and a new Constitution, increased to 24, an official source reported this Saturday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bury those killed by repression in Ayacucho, Peru

In its most recent balance, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) indicated on its official Twitter account that a total of 24 deaths have been registered during public demonstrations nationwide.

When breaking down the figures, the Minsa indicated that six people have lost their lives in Apurímac, one in Arequipa, three in La Libertad, two in Cusco, three in Junín and nine in Ayacucho.

Hospitalized (77): Ayacucho (29), Apurímac (5), Lima (6), Arequipa (7), Huancavelica (1), La Libertad (12) and Junín (17) / Deceased (24): Apurímac (6) , Arequipa (1), La Libertad (3), Cusco (2), Junín (3) and Ayacucho (9).

— Ministry of Health (@Minsa_Peru)

December 17, 2022

The health portfolio added that there are 77 hospitalized: Ayacucho (29), Apurímac (5), Lima (6), Arequipa (7), Huancavelica (1), La Libertad (12) and Junín (17).

244 medical discharges were registered: Apurímac (56), Lima (35), Arequipa (30), Huancavelica (12), La Libertad (36), Puno (15), Ayacucho (33), Junín (20) and Cusco (7 ).

They ask for justice for the deaths of the police repression in Ayacucho – Peru. They march and call President Dina Boluarte a “murderer.” pic.twitter.com/PRenTHXcDV

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

December 17, 2022

Peru is experiencing a period of social protests starting on December 7, when Congress appointed Dina Boluarte as president of the country, after dismissing the head of state Pedro Castillo, who is in pretrial detention accused of the alleged crime of rebellion.

Boluarte, who declared a state of national emergency for 30 days, affirmed this Saturday that he will remain in office and demanded that Congress advance the general elections to 2023.

We call on the international community, especially the UN organizations and the IACHR, to put an end to the deaths and serious violations of Human Rights suffered by the brotherly Peruvian people for demanding a Constituent Assembly and the release of its president.

— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo)

December 17, 2022

Within this framework, social organizations and personalities, such as former Bolivian President Evo Morales, have called on international organizations, including the UN and the IACHR, to put a stop to the deaths and serious violations of the human rights of the Peruvian people. .

26 detained peasants released

Around midnight on Saturday, the police released 26 peasants who they arbitrarily detained for about 14 hours at the facilities of the Peasant Confederation of Peru (CCP), in Lima, the country’s capital, which had been raided earlier.

The teleSUR collaborator in the Andean country, Jaime Herrera, reported on his Twitter account that “after 14 hours of arbitrary detention, the 26 peasants intervened in the Peasant Confederation of Peru were released without charge. He weighed the popular pressure ”.

The demonstrators were received on the outskirts of the CCP by their comrades who had gathered in the place demanding their immediate release.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report