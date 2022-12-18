Government decrees curfew in the province of Huamanga, Peru | News

Report This Content

The Peruvian government decreed mandatory social immobilization between 6:00 p.m. and 12:04 a.m. local time, and for five days in the province of Huamanga, department of Ayacucho, in response to protests calling for the closure of Congress and the calling of new elections.

Death toll rises to 24 from repression against protests in Peru

In the supreme decree published in the extraordinary edition of the legal norms of the official newspaper El Peruano, it is read that the mandatory social immobilization of all people in their homes has been declared for five calendar days, within the framework of the State of Emergency that was had declared nationally.

This measure occurs within the framework of the State of Emergency at the national level declared by Supreme Decree No. 143-2022-PCM, in the province of Huamanga in the department of Ayacucho.

CURFEW IN HUAMANGA UNTIL DECEMBER 22!

Through DS 144-2022, published yesterday in the Diario El Peruano, they have a “curfew” from 6:00 p.m. to 04:00 a.m. in Huamanga.

Disposition that is given, due to the acts of vandalism that occurred in our city. pic.twitter.com/ov7h0W47Go

– Wari Station (@Estacion_Wari)

December 18, 2022

However, the norm indicates that during mandatory social immobilization “people can circulate on roads for public use for the acquisition, production and supply of food, which includes its storage and distribution for sale to the public.”

The document is signed by President Dina Boluarte; Prime Minister Pedro Angulo; Defense Minister Luis Otárola; Interior Minister, César Cervantes, and Justice Minister, José Tello.

The departments are: Arequipa, La Libertad, Ica, Apurímac, Cusco, Puno, Huancavelica and Ayacucho, within the framework of the state of emergency and the demonstrations that occur in the country.

Security forces once again repressed the protests this Saturday in the southern department of Ayacucho, the area with the record of the most deaths derived from the current political crisis, the local press reported.

More than a thousand protesters tried to retake the Alfredo Mendívil Duarte airport, in Ayacucho, but were repelled by the armed forces and the national police, an operation that lasted several minutes.

Once expelled, the protesters went to the headquarters of the Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office, threw stones at the building and set the façade on fire.

Another group of about 50 people tried to take over a police station in the province of Huamanga, but was also reduced by the forces of order.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



