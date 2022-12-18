Trinidad and Tobago receives second shipment of mpox vaccines | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ministry of Health of Trinidad and Tobago reported this Friday that it received an additional 1,400 doses of vaccine against monkeypox (mpox), the second shipment received by the Caribbean nation against the condition.

CMIO.org in sequence:

WHO expects end of global emergency by Covid-19 and mpox in 2023

According to the statement issued by the entity, this batch will be intended for people over 18 years of age who are not pregnant or lactating, who are contacts of confirmed cases.

Likewise, the entity asserted that this is part of a strategy to immunize contacts of patients with the virus, but a massive campaign will not be carried out for the moment.

“This completes the receipt of 2,800 doses of the two-dose vaccines against mpox and would allow the vaccination of 1,400, according to the provisional guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO),” said the report from the health portfolio.

Since last July, after a new outbreak of monkeypox was detected in the world, the WHO declared a major international health emergency.

To date, more than 82,762 cases have been identified in more than 70 nations. In the Caribbean specifically, the affected countries are Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Curaçao and Martinique.

For his part, last Wednesday the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asserted that the global emergency due to both Covid-19 and mpox must improve with the help of vaccines and measures that must be taken more effectively.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report