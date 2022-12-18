Foreign Minister of Argentina urges to consolidate regional integration | News

Report This Content

The Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, urged this Friday to consolidate regional integration during the inauguration of a new debate forum between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA).

Under the motto Responding to the challenges of integration for the development of Latin America and the Caribbean, the minister stressed the importance of the various regional and subregional mechanisms in the search for strategic solutions to the most urgent problems of our countries.

“We have to work with different views, with different testimonies, with different stories and tell the world that our region works firmly on regional integration,” said the South American official.

Regarding the social and human challenges that Argentina assumes, regarding the Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC, Cafiero highlighted the need for member countries to complement and cooperate, trying to achieve more harmonious articulations in complex times.

“Structure mechanisms for commercial, economic, and citizen integration, with the challenges that lie ahead,” he explained.

For his part, the Permanent Secretary of SELA, Walter Clarems Endara, stressed that deep integration should be discussed, due to the responsibility of improving the quality of life of more than 640 million people who live in the region.

“Meetings like this will help us understand as a region where we can share best practices, amplify the best policies and where we begin to correct what has been lacking in order to have a solid regional integration,” he concluded.

The CELAC-SELA Forum intends to analyze and contextualize the challenges of integration, as well as discuss common support strategies, promoting cooperation and convergence among the various regional actors on the continent.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



