Colombian-Venezuelan meeting on economy held | News

The Minister for Transportation of Venezuela, Ramón Velásquez, reported this Friday on the continuation of the first government, union and business meeting with Colombia for the reestablishment of economic relations between the two countries.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the minister stressed that this initiative by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro “allows us to strengthen bilateral relations in order to boost the economic dynamics between both nations.”

For his part, the Venezuelan Minister for Productive Agriculture and Land, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, stressed that this meeting “is marking a historic milestone.”

“New business schemes are being built; our countries and humanity are experiencing atypical situations,” he said through his Twitter account.

In addition, they participated in a plenary meeting with the president of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), Sergio Díaz-Granados, and the Colombian Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña.

#Now | Within the framework of the First Colombian-Venezuelan Government, Trade Union and Business Meeting “Retaking Paths”, we salute the Agricultural Development table together with businessmen and agricultural authorities. pic.twitter.com/yzGBjhfT3j

—Wilmar Castro (@wcastroPSUV)

December 16, 2022

The day before, Minister Castro Soteldo reported that they had arrived in Bogotá, the Colombian capital, with a delegation made up of 45 businessmen from the industrial sector, 25 from tourism, 23 from the agri-food sector and 19 senior government officials.

He also noted that they were accompanied by representatives of companies in the metal-mechanic sector, as well as plastic, textile, agro-industry, hydrocarbon and petrochemical.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

