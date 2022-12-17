They mobilize for a higher education budget in Ecuador | News

Report This Content

Ecuadorian students mobilized this Friday in Quito, summoned by the Federation of University Students of Ecuador (FEUE) to demand a higher budget for higher education and access to universities.

March announced against state policy on education in Ecuador

The march began at the Central University of Ecuador to the headquarters of the National Assembly and the Historic Center, as part of the days of debate and action of the 48th Congress of the FEUE.

Its purpose was to speak out against the government policies of President Guillermo Lasso and to demand more places for teachers who were left out of salary equality.

The national president of the FEUE, Nery Padilla declared that they defend a budget for quality education and in defense of a reform of the Organic Law of Higher Education that is linked to the needs of the university community.

“The mobilization was to demand a higher budget for universities, better job offers for young people, as well as the reform of the Organic Law of Higher Education (LOES),” reiterated the former president of the Federation of University Students of Ecuador (FEUE), Mauricio Chiluísa.

Meanwhile, the students of public universities denounced that the Government of Guillermo Lasso has reduced the budget for higher education by more than 80 million dollars.

Similarly, the National Union of Educators (UNE) mobilized in defense of teachers excluded from salary equalization, for more items for admission to the Teaching profession and for security in educational establishments.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



