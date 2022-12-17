President Maduro meets with opposition party leaders | News

Report This Content

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting this Friday with leaders of the Fuerza Vecinal party, within the framework of the dialogue promoted by the national government with the country’s opposition.

Venezuelans demand the release of diplomat Alex Saab from the US

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the president stressed “Dialogue, Peace and Understanding! It is essential to advance even more for recovery and we have demonstrated this with all sectors of the country’s opposition.”

The meeting was held at the Miraflores Palace (government seat) in Caracas and also included the participation of the head of the Government Delegation for Dialogue, Jorge Rodríguez.

Today I held a cordial meeting with representatives and leaders of the opposition political party, Fuerza Vecinal. Dialogue, Peace and Understanding! It is essential to advance further towards recovery and we have demonstrated this with all sectors of the opposition in the country. pic.twitter.com/q4Qz5WhaQN

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

December 17, 2022

In addition, the governor of Miranda state, Héctor Rodríguez, and the deputy to the National Assembly, Nicolás Maduro Guerra.

On behalf of the political organization, the national spokesmen Gutavo Duque and David Uzcátegui attended; as well as Morel Rodríguez, Manuel Ferreira, Pablo Zambrano and Rosiris Toro.

#Live �� | “Regardless of the very different way of thinking between Fuerza Vecinal and the Bolivarian Revolution in democracy and in politics, the factors sit down, discuss, exchange proposals and eventually reach agreements,” he detailed. @jorgerpsuv pic.twitter.com/AhIFJ3rijj

– Presidential Press (@PresidencialVen)

December 17, 2022

After the meeting, the head of the Government Delegation for Dialogue declared that the president “listened carefully to the economic, political and social proposals brought by the representatives of Fuerza Vecinal.”

This meeting is added to the others that the Venezuelan head of state has held with representatives of the organization called Alianza del Lápiz and Alianza Democrática.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



