249 compatriots from Peru return to Venezuela | News

At least 249 citizens returned to Venezuela, from Peru, under the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, reported the Minister of Transportation, Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán.

“In the solidarity wings of our airline Conviasa, 249 Venezuelans from Lima, Peru returned to the country. The Vuelta a la Patria plan is the alternative created by President Nicolás Maduro, to provide protection to compatriots abroad. We will win”, expressed Velásquez Araguayán through social networks.

On the flight were 67 children and more than 70 young Venezuelans who, according to the words of the Vice Minister for Latin America and the Caribbean, Rander Peña, will be reunited with their families to spend a happy holiday season.

For his part, the second-accredited consul general in Lima, the Peruvian capital, Jean Carlos Evans, said he was proud that his compatriots trusted the government led by President Nicolás Maduro and have decided to return to their country of origin.

One of the returnees, Risber Barazarte, said he had made a wrong decision, thinking that it would improve his quality of life and it was not like that: “For me, returning to Venezuela is an emotion that I cannot explain,” he told national media.

Likewise, another of the people who decided to return, Yurmelys Rangel, recounted that she spent five years in Peru and at one point became depressed at being far from her nation, from her people: “To say that we are happy there is a lie,” she said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

