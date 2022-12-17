Meet seven phrases to remember the legacy of Simón Bolívar | News

The Venezuelan hero of the independence of several Latin American countries, Simón Bolívar, died on December 17, 1830 in the Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino located in Santa Marta, Colombia, leaving a great legacy that promotes regional unity.

Venezuelan president stresses importance of regional unity

At 47 years of age, the soldier and politician had already become a Liberator after fighting for the independence of territories such as Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia.

His biggest dream was to consolidate the formation of a confederation that would unite all the former Spanish colonies in America, so he concentrated his efforts on fighting for the emancipation of the oppressed peoples.

Despite his health problems, until the last minute, Bolívar reiterated his willingness to make sacrifices in favor of the unity of the peoples.

Below we share some of Bolívar’s phrases that inspire us to continue his legacy, on the 192nd anniversary of his passing to immortality:

1. “The art of winning is learned in defeats.”

2. “First the native soil than nothing. Our life is nothing other than the heritage of our country.”

3. “Let’s throw fear behind us and save the homeland.”

4. “Union must save us, as division will destroy us if it comes between us.”

5. “It costs more to maintain the balance of freedom than to bear the weight of tyranny.”

6. “The freedom of the new world is the hope of the universe.”

7. “If my death contributes to the end of the parties and the consolidation of the Union, I will calmly go down to the grave.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



