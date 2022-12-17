Latin America

Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office requests 15 years in prison against Martín Vizcarra | News

The Peruvian Attorney General’s Office requested a 15-year prison sentence against former President Martín Vizcarra, for the alleged commission of the crime of passive bribery when he was governor of the department of Moquegua, in the south of the country.

Demonstrations continue to demand the closure of the Peruvian Congress

The Lava Jato Team of the Public Ministry formulated an accusatory request against the former Peruvian president.

The prosecutor’s accusation includes two cases, details the Public Ministry. These are the Lomas de Ilo project and the Moquegua Hospital Expansion and Improvement project, executed when Vizcarra was regional governor.

The Prosecutor’s Office also requested nine years of disqualification against the former head of state from holding public office.

Vizcarra had already been disqualified in April 2021 for 10 years after the approval of Congress for being involved in the Vacunagate case.

The plenary session of Congress found the former president responsible for having committed six violations of the Constitution in the period from March 23, 2019 to November 9, 2020, having been vaccinated against Covid-19 irregularly as well as allowing his wife to be vaccinated , Maribel Díaz, and her older brother, César Vizcarra.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

