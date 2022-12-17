Deputies of Bolivia approve the budget for 2023 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Bolivian Chamber of Deputies on Thursday endorsed the General State Budget Bill (PGE) for next year.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivia calls to continue building a better world from popular power

In plenary session, legislators approved bill 006/2022-2023 of the General State Budget, with 68 votes in favor.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies Jerges Mercado referred “with this approval of the General State Budget Law, our Chamber of Deputies gives a positive response to the Bolivian people.”

“We have complied with the Bolivian people,” declared the president of Deputies, @jer_mercadoafter approving the General State Budget 2023. The head of the lower house, pointed out that the approval of the regulations guarantees the continuity in the development of the country pic.twitter.com/Rmw6Evdio4

– Chamber of Deputies of Bolivia (@Diputados_Bol)

December 15, 2022

The document will be reviewed by the Senate, for approval in plenary session of the Legislative Assembly (bicameral Parliament).

The PGE 2023 foresees a growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) of 4.86 percent, a public investment of more than 4,000 million dollars and the payment of social bonds to preserve the well-being of the most vulnerable population.

According to the sources, the project will guarantee macroeconomic stability, the sustainability of public finances, import substitution, and deepen industrialization.

The deputy added that the approval is a positive response for public investment, the reconstruction of the economy, it also means an increase for health, education and municipal governments and governorships.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report