More than 87 kilograms of drugs are incinerated in the Dominican Republic | News

The Attorney General of the Dominican Republic reported Thursday that 87,151 kilograms of drugs seized in various operations carried out in several provinces of the country were incinerated.

Dominican Republic hosts Central American Integration Summit

The National Institute of Forensic Sciences specified that the majority of the destroyed shipment was divided into 80,190 kilograms of marijuana, 6,603 of cocaine; 341 grams of crack; 11 of hashish and seven of ecstasy.

This entity, in charge of burning the substances, also pointed out that 2,205 kilograms of other substances that did not correspond to narcotics were burned.

Local media indicated that the Public Ministry and the National Directorate for Drug Control retained narcotics in different sectors of the National District, Santo Domingo, Peravia, La Altagracia, San Juan, San Cristóbal, Barahona, La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata , Pedernales, Hato Mayor and Azua.

In the act carried out in a unit of the Dominican Army, located in the Pedro Brand municipality, Santo Domingo province, representatives of the aforementioned institutions and other bodies in charge of combating drugs joined.

The authorities of the Caribbean country highlighted their commitment to preventing and confronting the illegal consumption and trafficking of narcotics, which has facilitated the occupation and destruction of 34,040 kilograms of various substances.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



