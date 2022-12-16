Argentina registered inflation of 4.9% in November | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The National Directorate of Price Statistics of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) of Argentina reported this Thursday that inflation closed in November at 4.9 percent.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Frente de Todos will demand a trial against Argentine officials

The statistical entity highlighted that the downward trend in inflation continues after the July peak of 7.4 percent, since the figure for the penultimate month of 2022 decreases 1.4 points compared to that of the previous month.

Likewise, INDEC recognized that the interannual growth was 92.4 points and during the 11 months of this year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) accumulated an increase of 85.3 percent.

The items with the greatest increase were housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels with 8.7 percent, communication (6.4) and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (6.3). Those with the least variation were education (3.8) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.5).

At the close, it was also reported, according to INDEC, that in this last quarter the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 1.7 percent.

Faced with the increase in private consumption (1.4), exports (3.7), public consumption (1.7) and gross fixed capital formation (0.8 percent) fell.

Regarding sectors, the interannual increase in hotels and restaurants (37.3 percent), mining and quarrying (14.4) and other community, social and personal service activities (9.8) stands out.

The CPI is an economic indicator that measures the joint variation of the prices of a basket of goods and services, distinctive of the country’s household consumption.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report