More than 3,100 Salvadorans have been affected by the state of emergency | News

More than 3,100 Salvadorans have seen their human rights violated during the emergency regime in force in that Central American nation since last March, the humanitarian organization Cristosal denounced on Thursday.

According to a Cristosal bulletin reviewed by the press, the humanitarian organization has received 3,056 complaints that include 3,181 people affected by the actions of the local security forces and the suspension of constitutional guarantees.

The report details that 59 percent of those affected are young people between the ages of 18 and 30, and that 55 cases correspond to people from the LGTBI population.

Likewise, Cristosal assures that 86 percent of the total affected are men and 97.3 percent of the complaints are caused by arbitrary arrests.

These figures are added to those registered by other related organizations such as the Office for the Defense of Human Rights (PDDH), for a total of 7,400 complaints of human rights violations in El Salvador as of December 12.

In this context, the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly approved last Wednesday the ninth extension of the emergency regime, with a cumulative of more than 60,000 detainees to its credit for alleged links to gangs and accusations for 90 deaths in custody.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



