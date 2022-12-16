Deaths from meningitis rise to 25 in Mexico | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



With the death of two women on Thursday, the number of victims of aseptic meningitis in the Mexican state of Durango rises to 25, reported health sources in that country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexican Senate approves so-called Plan B of electoral reform

Through a press conference, the deputy medical director of the General Hospital 450, Hugo Adolfo Almonte de León, declared that there are already 73 confirmed cases of the disease and that the patients are under specialized supervision.

The confirmed cases correspond to 70 women and three men, under appropriate treatment for their state of health, said Dr. Almonte.

Today there are 73 cases and an unfortunate 25 deaths due to meningitis.

Information provided by Dr. Hugo Adolfo Almonte, Deputy Medical Director of HG450 and Eng. David Payán, Coordinator of Special Care for Meningitis Victims and Family Members

– Secretary of Health (@SSDurango)

December 15, 2022

The doctor also explained that three patients were referred to the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Mexico City, to perform surgical procedures in better conditions and avoid any complications.

The investigations, revealed Almonte, showed that all the patients have in common the performance of surgical procedures in one of the four private hospitals where cases have been reported, particularly those who underwent anesthesia procedures, especially epidural block during childbirth. .

Consequently, specialists follow up on some 1,800 suspected people to quickly detect any symptoms related to the disease.

On the 5th, the State Prosecutor’s Office issued seven arrest warrants against the administrators and owners of the hospitals in question, but they are still at large.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report