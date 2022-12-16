Panama orders the cessation of Canadian mining operations | News

Report This Content

The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, ordered on Thursday the cessation of operations of a copper mine operated by the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals (FQM), for not reaching a beneficial agreement for both parties.

According to official sources, the Council of Ministers of the Central American country issued a resolution for the head of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to adopt “administrative measures in accordance with the Mineral Resources Code to order Minera Panama (a subsidiary of FQM) to establish a plan for safe preservation and management, that is, cessation of operations”.

Similarly, the Ministry of the Environment must supervise, control and monitor compliance with environmental provisions in the mining project, indicates the government report.

In #CabinetCouncil extraordinary, the Minister of the @MICIPMAto order Minera Panamá to adopt administrative measures in accordance with the Mineral Resources Code, so that they execute a preservation and safe management plan, that is, cessation of operations. pic.twitter.com/Jr6Ghxndxz

– Presidency of Panama (@presidenciapma)

December 16, 2022

The Ministry of Labor, for its part, must supervise, ensure and verify “compliance with the provisions applicable to the employment relationship between the workers of the Cobre Panamá project and the company Minera Panamá SA, and take the actions that are required and necessary. to guarantee the maintenance of the source of employment and the protection of labor benefits of the workers”, he adds.

The president of the nation explained to the press that Resolution 144-22 is a consequence of compliance with the 2017 ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice that declared the unconstitutionality of the Contract Law between the Panamanian State and the company Minera Petaquilla, SA, today Minera Panama, SA

According to Cortizo, his team made the necessary efforts to achieve a fair contract for the Panamanian people, since the Political Constitution clearly states that “the concessions for the exploitation of the soil and subsoil will be inspired by social welfare and the interest public”.

what is not heard here about Minera Panamá: Negotiation will continue. Government without experience negotiating mining contracts now wants to change agreement. He does not want to operate the mine or change the operator. FQM unlikely to lose mine. @dowjones pic.twitter.com/aCpy1FrARi

—Mercedes Morris (@MerceMorrisPTY)

December 15, 2022

After a reasonable time, Minera Panamá did not fulfill its commitments, something that “is not acceptable to the President, the Government or the people,” he emphasized.

The president summarized that they had put “all the necessary patience, good faith and the best of wills to get the mining company to ratify the agreement, and for this reason we expected reciprocity from the company, which did not happen.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



