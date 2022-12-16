Mexican journalist denounces having suffered an armed attack | News

Report This Content

The Mexican journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva denounced on Thursday having been the victim of a shooting attack a few meters from his home in Mexico City.

Journalist murdered in the Mexican state of Veracruz

“At 11:10 pm (05:10 GMT on Friday) 200 meters from my house, two people on a motorcycle shot at me, apparently with the clear intention of killing me,” the journalist wrote on his Twitter account.

The communicator indicated that he was unharmed thanks to the armor of his vehicle and added that he filed a report of the attack to the competent authorities.

At 11:10 pm, 200 meters from my house, two people on a motorcycle shot at me, apparently with the clear intention of killing me. The armor of my truck that I was driving saved me and I have reported the matter to the authorities. GLC

— Ciro Gomez Leyva (@CiroGomezL)

December 16, 2022

After the attack, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed “solidarity, appreciation and support” to the Mexican journalist.

The journalist appreciated the messages of support from his colleagues, politicians and public officials who have tried to communicate after the attack.

For her part, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, said she had contacted the journalist to provide him with protection and initiate investigations with security cameras in the area.

Ciro Gómez Leyva is known for harshly criticizing President Andrés Manuel López Obador.

The attack on Gómez Leyva comes during one of the deadliest years for reporters in Mexico, with 13 of them killed so far this year, according to government data.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



