UN denounces increased violence and repression in Peru | News

The Mission in Peru of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) denounced this Friday the increase in violence in the country amid the political crisis.

The UN office conveyed through a statement its “serious concern about the increase in violence in Peru and we deeply regret the death of 15 people.”

In this sense, the high commissioner called for the implementation of United Nations standards on peaceful protest in order to protect human rights and prevent further violence.

Similarly, the international mission urged respect for General Comment number 37 of 2020 on the right of peaceful assembly, which states that “the lack of respect for and guarantee of the right of peaceful assembly is usually an indication of repression.”

For its part, the Regional Health Directorate of the Peruvian department of Ayacucho estimated the number of deaths in the protests after the removal of President Pedro Castillo to 18.

In turn, the authorities in power authorized the deployment of Army forces to intervene together with police officers in the protests taking place in the provinces of Huanta, Huamanga and La Mar.

At the same time, the Government of the South American nation decreed a curfew in 15 provinces of eight of the 25 departments of the country while calling on citizens to remain in their homes during the State of Emergency at the national level.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



