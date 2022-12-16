Partial truths, absolute lies | Opinion

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



“Man is at risk of disappearing if the hegemonic claims of the great powers do not cease.”

(Fidel Castro, Rio de Janeiro Summit, 1992)

The elderly are the worst mistreated group, they do not produce, do not work and represent a pension expense. Added to this, many of its components are seriously ill, since the body does not forgive and takes its toll on so many years of life.

I have observed throughout my years (more than 70), the unreasonable mistreatment of these adults, particularly many children to parents. It is relatively easy to exert violence and destruction of these already spent characters without strength, without work, without physical reactions that can lessen the aggressive and cowardly charge that some so-called young people tend to exert.

My dear and much missed grandmother Jenia used to say “A mother supports her ten children, but ten children are not capable of supporting a mother.”

The well-founded skepticism of that old woman was based on reality itself, which forced her to suffer from her illness.

I am writing these lines at a time of regression, when the stupidity and alienation of fake news, of those absolute lies of manipulators without any morals, who call themselves journalists or politicians, invade us to make everything easier for them, more manipulable.

Social Darwinism is part of the premises of a small group of billionaires supported by the powers that be, which proposes to end the elderly, as well as the poor, marginalized and all those who need to be exterminated.

Many of these final solution concepts that we considered as a hindrance from the past were mentioned by the former director of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, in line with the ineffable Rockefeller Foundation and the billionaire Bill Gates, who for the sake of said extermination would pronounce himself in favor of Euthanasia.

Unfortunately, these masterpieces of terror will go unnoticed, how the sinister compulsive confinement passed under the slogan “stay at home” in the name of a bug that came from China, to later look for “solutions” in suspected vaccines to this day, and thus fight a Covid-19 that today the great powers are refloating.

To do this, they distract us with the absolute lies that many naive people adopt, cybernetic stupidity through cell phones and other devices that knew how to penetrate our minds. Orwell’s 1984 is surpassed by a modernity that nobody chose and that the self-styled left (today less left than ever) accepts without mishap.

The former president of Cuba, Fidel Castro, warned more than three decades ago about the danger of extinction of the species and human and social degradation. Unlike other leaders, Fidel anticipated an apocalypse that could only be caused by nuclear powers and citizen inertia.

These are difficult times, of reflection and debate despite the reluctance of ephemeral leaders, the same reluctance that we find in friends, colleagues or family members at the same time. The same reason why the vast majorities continue to vote, in some grotesque cases, fascists who do not hesitate to be the next executioners of those same voters.

Will the so-called passive class be the first victim of these unscrupulous merchants?

Isn’t the mistreatment suffered by “the old” and the disdain of public policies for these sectors part of the much-vaunted 2030 agenda?

Can anyone with common sense refuse to listen to those who with their experience and wisdom try to avoid falling into another catastrophe?

At the moment I cannot see any government or political class that has a minimum of coherence, empathy or is in charge of such a subject.

The Mexican sociologist Fernando Buen Abad maintains that “The factual powers appeal to pocket criticism while they prey on purchasing power with unbridled shortages and salary collapses. In the name of the reiterated every man for himself, they bet on a restricted democracy with them disguised as messiahs in the center of the electoral scene, they try to hide the desperation of a right that only has judicial puppets and publicity agencies to face its vacuum of electoral offers and speeches” (La Jornada, 10-27-22).

In other words, while the right-wing that has become ultra-right advances with the system of fake news and law fare installed as the central base of their agendas, the progressives and left-wing governments do not have a program or project to confront media manipulation, not even with the will of some presidents to establish a media law and an essential judicial restructuring.

They are questions, questions that come from partial truths and absolute lies.

Furthermore, recalling Fidel’s wise words, the desperate inaction of those same governments in the face of these macabre announcements of the immediate future is no coincidence, nor is it the passivity of our “representatives?”, or a blind eye to past epidemics and the constant environmental destruction. The irruption of the de facto powers plus capitalist expansion are part of a process that is above decisions based on the Nation-State, thus generating tremendous geopolitical tensions.

As Einstein stated “For the bad guys to do what they want and succeed in their goals, the passivity of the rest of the humans is necessary.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report