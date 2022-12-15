They hold a discussion about China and its relationship with Latin America | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Legislators, academics and other Mexican and Chinese personalities discussed the modernization of China, the projects supported by this country in Latin America and the sustainability of maintaining bilateral relations with the region, including with Mexico.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China sues US at WTO over chip restrictions

“New opportunities for the world through the new development of China: China’s modernization from China-Latin America relations” was the space conceived that took place on Monday by the Regional Office for Latin America and the Research Institute of the Agency for Xinhua News, and the Research Planning and Management Department of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

For her part, the federal deputy and president of the Mexico-China Friendship Group of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, Yeidckol Polevnsky, highlighted the successes of the Asian country in the fight against poverty and the increase in well-being and quality of life of its urban and rural population.

The Chinese dream “is the invigoration of the country to achieve the happiness of its people and that is said simple, but it has tremendous substance. When China talks about that moderately prosperous society and about socialism with Chinese characteristics, it is something extraordinary, what we have have to learn a lot and get ahead,” he said.

The Mexico China Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies is pleased with the presentation on Mexico’s open television of these excellent quality shows from the People’s Republic of China. @yeidckol

— Yeidckol Polevnsky (@yeidckol)

December 13, 2022

He also highlighted the importance of knowing the “values ​​on which the Chinese Belt and Road is based, which are respect and cooperation for development without compromising yourself.”

Meanwhile, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Mexico, Wang Huijun, declared that the modernization of her country “is rooted in the history and ancient culture of the country, which has always considered peace as the most valuable thing and is committed to to create an environment of prosperous country, happy people, friendly neighborhood and world peace”.

Regarding the relationship between China and Mexico, the official declared that “they share common dreams in the search for national development and the happiness of the people. In their 50 years of relations, mutual political trust has deepened, friendly exchanges and diversified cooperation have continued to expand, and the shared strategic vision that both countries are opportunities for each other has been further consolidated.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report