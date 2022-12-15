Peruvian students take a university in the country’s capital | News

Report This Content

In the midst of the protests and mobilizations in Peru against the government of Dina Boluarte, a group of students took over the facilities of the Universidad Mayor de San Marcos in the Peruvian capital on Wednesday night.

Demonstrations continue in Peru to demand the closure of Congress

The students went to the study center with banners that read the phrases: “against the criminalization of protest”, “we are students, we are not terrorists” and “down with political persecution”.

According to the media, the university students demand justice for the young people murdered in the Apurímac and Arequipa regions due to police repression and reject the Boluarte government.

According to a spokesperson for the students, they also demand a constituent process and warned that the advancement of the elections and the closure of Congress are insufficient.

“(This proposal) comes regardless of who is in power, there may be an element from the right or left but that does not interest us. What interests us is the fight that we are asking from the workers and the regions”, added the student representative.

The young people expressed that they could join the demonstrations on December 15 in downtown Lima.

"#URGENT Precise moment where students take the Universidad Mayor de San Marcos (Gate 3). They demand justice for the young people murdered in Apurímac and Arequipa due to police repression and reject the government of President Dina Boluarte.

December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022

The mobilizations continued in Peru, despite the state of emergency declared by the Government, to reiterate the demand for the closure of Congress, new elections, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the freedom of former President Pedro Castillo.

Thousands of Peruvians mobilized peacefully in regions such as Puno, Cusco, Tacna, Lima (capital), Apurímac, Arequipa, among others.

In addition, they denounced that the police repression does not stop and, so far, the death toll has increased to eight people.

The National Human Rights Coordinator (Cnddhh) warned that the suspension of the right to assembly aggravates the risk of human rights violations.

��IMPORTANT

The national suspension of the right of assembly is unconstitutional and violates international treaties: “States must not use public emergencies as a pretext to infringe the right to freedom of

peaceful assembly or to repress civil society”�� pic.twitter.com/TyedwO0b1T

December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022

“We remember that the suspension of freedoms only operates for situations related to people directly involved in acts of violence,” he commented through his account on the social network Twitter.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

