Haiti reports 300 deaths from cholera | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Haitian Ministry of Public Health and Population (Mspp) reported on Wednesday a total of 300 deaths from cholera disease in the nation, according to the latest epidemiological report.

CMIO.org in sequence:

WHO expects end of global emergency by Covid-19 and mpox in 2023

From the report related to the deaths, the Haitian organization clarified that 200 cases correspond to deaths that have taken place in hospital centers, while 100 are classified as community deaths.

The health authorities specified that the total number of suspected cases rose to 14,934 since the beginning of October, when the disease reappeared in a town north of the Haitian capital.

Of this figure, the health portfolio pointed out that 1,277 were confirmed with the disease, while 12,890 are the total cases that have been hospitalized, with a report of nine new notifications.

The positivity rate is 38.93 percent, while 3,280 tests have been carried out according to the Mspp.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the complex situation in the country has prevented an effective response to the disease that from 2010 to 2019 claimed more than 10,000 lives.

“Throughout Haiti, the number of suspected cases has increased by almost 10 percent over the past week. Port-au-Prince continues to be the most affected area, but unfortunately confirmed cases are increasing in other places,” said the spokesman for the UN Secretary General, Stéphane Dujarric.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report