Mexican Senate approves so-called Plan B for electoral reform | News

The Mexican Senate approved on Wednesday the so-called “Plan B” of the electoral reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which modifies several electoral laws in the country.

The initiative was approved with 69 votes in favor, 53 against and zero abstentions.

After failing to pass the debate in the Chamber of Deputies last week, López Obrador presented a legal reform to modify six secondary laws that were approved with a simple majority and sent to the Senate where it was discussed that day.

✅ With 69 votes and 53 against, it is approved in general and the non-reserved articles of the opinion that reforms two laws on electoral matters, and that creates the General Law of the Means of Challenge in Electoral Matters.

— Senate of Mexico (@senadomexicano)

December 15, 2022

The opinion contemplates modifications to the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, General Law of Political Parties, Organic Law and of the Judicial Power of the Federation and issues the General Law of Means of Challenge in Electoral Matters.

The proposal was approved with the votes of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party and its allies from the Labor (PT) and the Green Ecologist of Mexico (PVEM) parties.

����

Ricardo Monreal was finally defined, and despite his vote against the Transformation, with 69 votes in favor, 53 against and 0 abstentions, giving a total of 122 votes, the #ElectoralReform In general. pic.twitter.com/bNjnhqkLJS

— epigmenio ibarra (@epigmenioibarra)

December 15, 2022

While the opposition bloc made up of the National Action (PAN), the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) parties voted against.

With the so-called “Plan B” Mexican migrants or Mexican residents abroad will be able to vote online. It also establishes the bases for electronic voting.

Another provision is that the parties will be obliged to guarantee candidacies from diverse groups, such as youth, indigenous people, Afro-Mexicans, migrants, LGBT people and people with disabilities.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



