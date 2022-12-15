Venezuela and Russia sign agreements in strategic sectors | News

Report This Content

The governments of Venezuela and Russia signed several cooperation agreements in strategic sectors on Wednesday, as part of the XVI Meeting of the High Level Intergovernmental Commission (CIAN) held in Caracas, the capital of the South American nation.

According to official sources, the Venezuelan Economy Sector Vice President, Tarek El Aissami, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexander Novak, signed 11 agreements on transportation, the pharmaceutical industry, energy, and agriculture, among other vital areas for bilateral cooperation.

The Venezuelan vice president expressed that the cooperation between the two countries is marked by important achievements and advances that strengthened and shaped an exemplary relationship, which promises a future of prosperity.

We review the important achievements in 20 years of exemplary and solid bilateral relations, in addition to signing 11 NEW AGREEMENTS in AGRICULTURAL, PHARMACEUTICAL, ENERGY matters, among other strategic areas that point towards a promising common destiny for both nations. pic.twitter.com/pKPyCv5nsU

—Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV)

December 15, 2022

The also head of the oil industry assured that the CIAN has allowed joint victories marked by the deepest respect for the principles of reciprocity and shared benefits.

Likewise, within the framework of the 20 years of operation of this high-level mechanism, he urged to celebrate, applaud and express the greatest appreciation to those who made two exemplary decades of bilateral cooperation possible.

The bilateral cooperation between Russia and Venezuela envisions, from now on, a future full of prosperity, full of joint victories and mutually beneficial results for our peoples, expanding the horizons of future times! LONG LIVE the UNION between RUSSIA AND VENEZUELA!! pic.twitter.com/vOkltETkpT

—Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV)

December 15, 2022

Likewise, El Aissami emphasized that his country proposes to draw up strategic lines that once again define a cooperation agenda for the next 10 years, covering all areas of the national life of both nations.

He also referred to the leading role they play in the international concert on hydrocarbons, with a special presence and convergence in OPEC Plus and the forum of gas exporting countries.

Novak, for his part, showed confidence in the growing strengthening of relations, support and Venezuelan solidarity that does not depend, he remarked, on the political situation.

“We seek to build a more just, polycentric world, and we agree on our approaches on most issues on the international agenda,” he stressed.

The visitor said that both countries are linked by solid traditions of friendship and that, for Russia, Caracas represents a reliable, loyal and strategic ally in the Latin American region and in the world.





