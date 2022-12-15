El Salvador approves ninth extension of the emergency regime | News

Report This Content

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved on Wednesday by a large majority the ninth extension to the emergency regime in force in that country since March 27, with the addition of two new criminal figures.

According to press reports, the request for temporary restriction of constitutional guarantees was approved with 67 votes in favor, six against, and nine abstentions, despite strong criticism from international human rights organizations.

The president of the legislative body, Ernesto Castro, declared that the measure will be extended “as many times as necessary” to wage a war against the gangs that up to now has produced more than 60,000 detainees, according to official statistics.

On the other hand, security sources clarify that some 2,100 people have been released for not having proven their relationship with the maras or gangs.

Officials of the Office for the Defense of Human Rights (PDDH) informed the press that thematic tables will be established for the resolution of controversies with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the United Nations Organization (UN), due to to the issuance of 4,071 complaints for alleged violations of rights during the emergency regime.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), Gustavo Villatoro, indicated that two new criminal figures were included in the vote to penalize family members who cover up extortion and punish certain victims with jail.

The official explained that in the first place the State is empowered to prosecute concealing relatives regardless of the affinity or consanguinity relationship they have with the extortionists.

“Additionally, the crime of illegal financing of criminal organizations is incorporated, where those companies, managers, legal representatives, classified as large or medium-sized taxpayers of the State of El Salvador, are prohibited and penalized from five to eight years to pay extortion. to any criminal structure,” he added.

“It is no longer time that no company is financing these groups,” Villatoro asserted.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



