Demonstrations continue to demand the closure of the Peruvian Congress | News

The mobilizations in Peru continue this Tuesday in various locations to reiterate the demand for the closure of Congress, the release of former president Pedro Castillo, as well as the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the holding of new elections.

Pedro Castillo blames the president for the repression in Peru

The protests have been held in Plaza San Martín, in the center of Lima (capital); Lambayeque, Cusco, Ica, Tacna, among other regions, according to community media.

In addition, the Ombudsman’s Office rectified the number of deaths after the National Police’s repression of the demonstrations and indicated that a total of six deaths have been confirmed so far.

“The Ombudsman’s Office wishes to inform the public that there are six and not seven people who have died in the context of the protests that are taking place in the country,” the entity specified, adding that among the victims are two adolescents.

During the last days of mobilizations, sectors of the population have denounced the repression of the police against the peaceful demonstrations.

The collaborator of teleSUR in Peru, Jaime Herrera, reported that Plaza San Martín, an emblematic venue during demonstrations, “has been taken over by the Police.”

“More than 2,000 police officers that prevent the people who gather here from meeting inside this square,” he said.

On this day, the Judiciary of Peru also announced that the Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by former President Castillo before the preliminary detention ordered against him for the alleged crime of rebellion.

The crisis in Peru has increased after Congress approved, on December 7, Castillo’s vacancy and swore in Dina Boluarte as the new president.

The measure was executed after Castillo declared the temporary dissolution of Congress, called elections for its renewal, decreed the establishment of an emergency government and a national curfew.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



