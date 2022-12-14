Venezuelan President: Health system responded to Covid-19 | News

Latin America

Venezuelan President: Health system responded to Covid-19

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted this Tuesday that the public health system of the South American country has responded adequately to care for the population in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Venezuela announces full border opening with Colombia

The president affirmed that thanks to the strategies applied in a timely manner and the efforts of health personnel, they were able to face the waves of Covid-19, for which reason “we kept the pandemic under control.”

“The Public Health System was put to the test and responded adequately to protect the life and health of the people in the most terrifying pandemic that humanity has known in 100 years,” he emphasized.

#Live �� | Head of state @NicolasMaduro highlights the strength of the Public Health System in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

“With strategies, with adequate public policies, with audacity, with patience, with wisdom, we have protected our people from the first day of the pandemic” pic.twitter.com/eZAkghejP4

– Presidential Press (@PresidencialVen)
December 13, 2022

In addition, he indicated that despite the coercive measures imposed against the country, the Venezuelan Government has guaranteed medical assistance at all stages to care for people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We put our chests into the pandemic with strategy, with adequate public policies, with audacity, with patience, with wisdom, with intelligence, protecting our people from the first day of the pandemic,” he emphasized.

Likewise, he reiterated the importance of receiving the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and continuing with prevention, since the measures applied allow Venezuela to “achieve a high level of protection for the people.”

The Executive also highlighted that Venezuela has the most advanced antivirals in the world. “Perhaps in the months and years to come, the medicines that can neutralize the most harmful effects of Covid will already be available and we will be able to say that the pandemic has definitely passed,” he said.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

