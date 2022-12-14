Latin America

President of Bolivia holds meeting with Cuban counterpart | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 46 seconds ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, held a meeting on Tuesday with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, regarding his visit to the island to participate in the XXII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Executive Secretary of ALBA-TCP arrives in Cuba for Summit

“In Havana, Cuba, we met with brother President Díaz-Canel, with whom we coordinate the execution of joint actions for mutual development,” the president said from his Twitter account.

Likewise, Luis Arce expressed that “united, as two brother nations, we will continue firm on the path of the democratic and cultural revolution, and of progress,” regarding the historical relationship between the two countries.

“We arrived at the cradle of the Revolution, Havana, Cuba, to participate in the XXII ALBA-TCP Summit. We continue to deepen the unity of our peoples in Latin America and the Caribbean,” he pointed out upon arrival at the José Martí International Airport.

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Josefina Vidal, received the Bolivian president, together with the accredited diplomatic corps.

With the purpose of commemorating the 18th anniversary of ALBA-TCP on December 14, the Cuban Foreign Ministry highlighted that it is based on the principles of solidarity, social justice, cooperation and economic complementarity, the result of the political will of its founders.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 46 seconds ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

ECLAC Urges Government to Address Aging | News

1 hour ago

President of Colombia sanctions the Tax Reform | News

3 hours ago

They denounce that militarization is advancing against social protest in Peru | News

4 hours ago

Bolivia reinforces surveillance before the escalation of Covid-19 in the sixth wave | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.