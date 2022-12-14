President of Bolivia holds meeting with Cuban counterpart | News

Report This Content

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, held a meeting on Tuesday with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, regarding his visit to the island to participate in the XXII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

“In Havana, Cuba, we met with brother President Díaz-Canel, with whom we coordinate the execution of joint actions for mutual development,” the president said from his Twitter account.

Likewise, Luis Arce expressed that “united, as two brother nations, we will continue firm on the path of the democratic and cultural revolution, and of progress,” regarding the historical relationship between the two countries.

“We arrived at the cradle of the Revolution, Havana, Cuba, to participate in the XXII ALBA-TCP Summit. We continue to deepen the unity of our peoples in Latin America and the Caribbean,” he pointed out upon arrival at the José Martí International Airport.

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Josefina Vidal, received the Bolivian president, together with the accredited diplomatic corps.

With the purpose of commemorating the 18th anniversary of ALBA-TCP on December 14, the Cuban Foreign Ministry highlighted that it is based on the principles of solidarity, social justice, cooperation and economic complementarity, the result of the political will of its founders.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



