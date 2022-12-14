ECLAC Urges Government to Address Aging | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), regarding the V Regional Conference on Aging and the Rights of Older Persons, called for promoting population aging on government agendas.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They register more than 4,000 femicides in Latin America in 2021

“We must promote the inclusion of aging in government agendas by adapting and modernizing legislation and strengthening the institutions responsible for coordinating national aging care policies,” said ECLAC executive secretary José Manuel Salazar- Xirinachs.

Salazar-Xirinachs is committed to universalizing the access of the elderly to social protection and quality health services, as well as strengthening the technical capacity of countries with respect to the challenges brought about by demographic change.

By focusing on population aging as one of the main demographic phenomena in Latin America and the Caribbean and the world, the official specified that “it is also urgent to pay special attention to the issue of care.”

The data offered by ECLAC confirm that in the region, in 2022, 662 million people live and of these, 13.4 percent are over 60 years of age, which is equivalent to some 88.6 million individuals.

According to the organization, in 2030 this proportion will increase to 16.5 percent of the total population and in 2050 older people will represent nine percentage points more, until reaching a quarter (25.1 percent) of the total population.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report