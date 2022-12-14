President of Colombia sanctions the Tax Reform | News

Report This Content

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, sanctioned the Tax Reform for Equality and Social Justice on Tuesday night, reported sources from the presidency of the South American country.

After the approval of the proposal by the Senate and the House of Representatives, the president signed the measure in the Casa de Nariño together with Vice President Francia Márquez, the head of the Treasury, José Ocampo, and the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada , among other officials.

As the first project that the Government of Petro presented to the Congress of the Republic, the tax reform aims to collect some 50 trillion pesos (1,605 million dollars) on average in the four years of his administration.

“We propose an economy based on production, work and knowledge. And that is why we propose a tax reform that generates justice”, declared the president.

The ruler stressed that “taking a part of the wealth of the people who have the most and earn the most, to open the doors of education to all children and youth, should not be seen as a punishment or a sacrifice.”

The Colombian president’s tax plan tightens the burden on people with higher incomes, by limiting tax benefits and reducing tax exemptions for those with assets greater than 5,000,000,000 pesos, while eliminating the Value Added Tax ( VAT) to the products of the family basket.

The Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, in charge of presenting the tax reform bill, stressed that the decision seeks to reduce poverty rates.

The headline indicated that the reform is “a great advance in matters, not only tax, but also the financing of public spending that the Government will implement to correct some problems in our tax system.”

The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, pointed out that thanks to the tax reform the Government “complies with the country with a progressive and fair reform that will take us along the path of total peace and equity.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



