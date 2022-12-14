They denounce that militarization is advancing against social protest in Peru | News

Social sectors denounced on Tuesday the militarization of Peru in the face of the increase in popular mobilization in favor of the release of former President Pedro Castillo and to demand the closure of Congress.

As of this Tuesday, the military will intervene in the national road network and the main strategic points of the country, such as airports and hydroelectric plants, according to what Defense Minister Alberto Otárola declared at a press conference.

The official also indicated that this Wednesday the National Security and Defense Council will meet to agree on proposals such as the coordination of the Public Ministry and the Armed Forces.

With the military deployment, the interim government seeks to regain control of the routes at a time when, according to the latest police report, there are roadblocks in 14 of Peru’s 24 departments.

“I want to communicate that the national road network is going to be declared an emergency. We are going to assume control of the national road network throughout the country, to ensure the free transit of all Peruvians and so that they can adequately exercise the rights that the Constitution guarantees them,” explained Otárola.

“The National Road Network will be declared in a State of Emergency to assume control of the roads throughout the country and ensure free transit. We will guarantee the right to protection and security of the entire population,” said Minister Alberto Otárola. pic.twitter.com/zvm2kKb2Wp

– Mindef Peru (@MindefPeru)

December 14, 2022

“Secondly, the immediate protection by the Armed Forces of strategic points, of national assets has been arranged,” he added.

“We are talking about airports, hydroelectric plants and all those infrastructures that, due to their strategic value, serve to ensure the life, subsistence, of all Peruvians,” he explained.

“Likewise, we have declared an emergency today in the department of Arequipa and (the) of Ica, which adds to the emergency decreed in Andahuaylas, so that the Armed Forces in support of the National Police can take control of internal order.” the official mentioned.

This Tuesday marked the fifth consecutive day of protests in Peru amid the repressive actions of the Police. The mobilizations demand the closure of Congress, the calling of a Constituent Assembly and the release of Castillo, who is being held in a prison accused of alleged rebellion.

On December 7, Castillo, who had begun his government in July 2021 for a period of five years, was dismissed by Congress, which appointed Dina Boluarte as president.

In principle, a Peruvian judge ordered seven days of preliminary detention against Castillo, which will take place this Wednesday.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday night that it has requested 18 months of preventive detention from the judiciary for the former president, who prior to his dismissal declared the temporary dissolution of Congress, called for elections for its renewal, decreed the establishment of a government of exception and a national curfew.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman’s Office officially declared that there are six deaths due to police repression and pointed out that among the victims are two minors.

In parallel, Peruvian agrarian unions, peasants, and indigenous organizations began a national strike to demand the closure of the Legislature and the calling of the constituent process.





